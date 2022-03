EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has shared a first look at the aftermath of the violent showdown between Kheerat Panesar and Gray Atkins. Tonight’s episode (February 21) began with Kheerat Panesar worried that he might be getting too deep with villain Gray Atkins, but it ended with a violent confrontation that left one of the two men's lives hanging in balance.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO