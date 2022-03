An incredibly rare comic book has gone up for sale with a chance for collectors to buy fractional ownership. The near-mint condition copy of Batman No. 1 will go on sale in mid-March at a cost of $1.8 million with one quirky caveat: No one will be able to buy total ownership of the book. Those interested will be able to buy up to 10% of the 180,000 shares that Rally, an alternative assets investment platform, will offer.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO