ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith reveals stunt and shock twist in Gray comeuppance week

By Sophie Dainty
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastEnders spoilers follow. We've waited (and waited), but EastEnders will finally bring Gray Atkins' sinister story to a conclusion next week. Gray has spent over a year concealing his evil crimes after murdering his wife Chantelle, Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi, as well as abusing his new wife Chelsea....

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders pays tribute as Anna Karen dies, aged 85

EastEnders has paid tribute to actress Anna Karen after she tragically died at the age of 85. The actress played Aunt Sal – the sister of the late Barbara Windsor's Peggy Mitchell – on a recurring basis beginning in 1996 and until 2017, as well as two Carry On films and the sitcom On the Buses.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Call the Midwife star fell in love at first sight with show's creator

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has opened up about meeting and falling "madly in love" with his wife and creator of the hit show, Heidi Thomas. The couple first met back in the mid-1980s, when Thomas had just completed writing the play that McGann was auditioning for. According to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastenders#Alexander Smith
digitalspy.com

Former Neighbours star Lincoln Lewis responds to the show's sad axing

Lincoln Lewis, who had a four-week guest run on Neighbours in 2011, has responded to the soap's axe announcement. Lincoln, 34, starred as marine biologist Dominic Emmerson, appearing alongside the likes of Stefan Dennis, who plays kingpin Paul Robinson and Ashleigh Brewer, who played Kate Ramsay. Amid the news, the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe explains why key character was written out

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. 9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe has addressed why Lisa Edelstein's character Gwyn Morgan has been killed off. Last week's season 3 episode in the US ended with TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) find out that his mother had died. Viewers learned this week that a delivery guy accidentally hit Gwyn, causing her to fatally hit her head on the ground.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's heartbroken bride Holly Greenstein slams Andrew Davis for wasting her time in blistering interview following his dramatic exit: 'He wrote me off from day one'

Their turbulent relationship came to a dramatic end last week when Andrew Davis quit Married At First Sight after yet another blow-up. And bride Holly Greenstein, 36, slammed her Texas-born groom, 39, for not being honest with her from the start in an interview with 9Entertainment on Sunday. 'Andrew admitted...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Call the Midwife viewers left ‘stressed’ and ‘unable to sleep’ after dramatic series 11 finale

Call the Midwife viewers were left reeling by the “stressful” ending to the BBC series’ latest run.The BBC show’s finale showed the aftermath of the train crash that occurred in the penultimate episode – and shocked fans by killing off two characters.Viewers were expecting a tough episode thanks to a warning from the announcer just before it started.“Featuring scenes dealing with birth trauma, it’s the series finale of Call the Midwife,” the BBC announcer alerted fans.The episode then revealed who survived the accident and who didn’t.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Dr Turner (Stephen...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘Neighbours’ Canceled After 37 Years With Fremantle Unable To Find New Home For Ramsay Street

Click here to read the full article. Neighbours is to be canceled after 37 years with producer Fremantle unable to secure an alternative funder for the show. The Australian soap is having its funding pulled by UK broadcasting partner Channel 5 in August and cannot rely solely on investment from Australia’s 10 Peach, which has seen declining ratings in recent years. “Despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” said a statement this morning. “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy