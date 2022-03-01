ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas boys basketball open Class 6A state playoffs tonight

By Miles Vance
 2 days ago

The Lakers host Mountain View, Lions host Wells and the Cavaliers visit Roosevelt.

It's on.

After three months of non-league games, holiday tournaments and league battles, the 2022 high school basketball playoffs are here.

Here's a look at the matchups in the first round of the Class 6A boys state playoffs set for Tuesday, March 1.

Mountain View at Lake Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain View enters tonight's game as the 17th seed in the 32-team playoff field, carrying a two-game winning streak and a 17-7 overall record after finishing fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference. The Cougars are led by 6-foot-11 senior post Tane Prictor, 6-1 sophomore guard Quincy Townsend and 6-4 junior forward Nathan Hoisington.

Lake Oswego enters the game as the state's 16th seed, carrying a 13-12 overall record after finishing third in the Three Rivers League. The Lakers are led by 6-6 freshman wing Winters Grady, 5-11 senior guard Carson Reno and 6-1 senior guard Luke Brauner.

Ida B. Wells at West Linn, 7 p.m.

Wells enters tonight's game as the 28th seed in the field, carrying a 9-16 overall record after finishing sixth in the Portland Interscholastic League. The Guardians are led by 5-10 sophomore guard Nick DiGiulio, 5-8 sophomore guard Jacey Canalin and 5-11 senior guard Leo Sewell.

West Linn enters the game as the state's fifth seed, carrying a 18-3 overall record after finishing second in the Three Rivers League. The Lions are led by 6-0 junior guard Jackson Shelstad, 6-2 senior guard Zeke Viuhkola and 6-3 junior wing/post Mark Hamper.

Clackamas at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Clackamas enters tonight's game as the 26th seed in the field, carrying a 12-12 overall record after finishing fifth in the Mt. Hood Conference. The Cavaliers are led by 6-1 junior guard Garrett Strube, 6-10 senior center Nathan Senatra and 6-6 senior guard Levi Simmonds.

Roosevelt enters the game as the state's seventh seed, carrying a 19-6 overall record after finishing third in the Portland Interscholastic League. The Roughriders are led by 6-7 senior guard/wing Raysean Seamster, 6-3 sophomore guard Terrence Hill and 6-5 senior guard/wing Donatello Tupper.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

