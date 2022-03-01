ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego police ask for public's help in solving recent package thefts and car prowls

By Holly Bartholomew
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Lake Oswegans have reported 14 mail thefts and 33 thefts from cars so far this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0GN5_0eSfEkTc00

The Lake Oswego Police Department has asked for the public's help in solving a recent string of package thefts and car prowls.

LOPD sent out a press release Monday, Feb. 28 showing footage from several thefts over the past two weeks and asked for help identifying the suspects and suspect vehicles depicted.

LOPD Sergeant Tom Harper said it would also be helpful for residents to check home security footage and report any suspicious activity they see.

Most of the thefts from cars took place in the Mountain Park neighborhood, at the hotels off of Kruse Way and around Laurel Street and McVey Avenue. The majority were thefts from unlocked cars.

Harper said package thefts were more widespread around the city.

"They tend to drive through neighborhoods and when they see them, they get out of their car to grab the package and go," Harper said.

The footage shared by LOPD includes a suspect opening the unlocked door of a car in a home's driveway around 4 a.m. Feb. 23. The suspect is seen getting out of a white SUV wearing a gray sweatsuit before rifling through the car.

Another video from LOPD shows a woman taking two packages from a porch around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25. A third video shows another suspect taking packages from another porch a few minutes later.

According to Harper, Lake Oswego residents have reported 14 mail thefts and 33 thefts from vehicles so far this year. Eight of the mail thefts, most of which were packages, occurred in the last 28 days, he said.

LOPD asked anyone with information about these thefts to contact Harper at 503-635-0238.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9ZCH_0eSfEkTc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfnMI_0eSfEkTc00

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 2/18/2022 10:17 a.m. A caller complained about a car without a permit parked on West A Street. 2/18/2022 10:57 a.m. A man told police that gutters on a house were not connected underground, so water was running everywhere. 2/18/2022 11:42 a.m. A caller told police that they'd received two threatening text messages. 2/18/2022 1:54 p.m. Someone told police about a man living in an RV on Amy Street. 2/18/2022 2:54 p.m. A man on Mustang Court told police he had video footage from Feb....
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Madras drive-by shooting suspect in custody

Victim dropped at Madras hospital then air lifted to St. Charles Bend is expected to survive. Madras Police officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near Second and J Streets in the afternoon Tuesday, March 1. Shortly after that law enforcement was notified that an apparent gunshot victim...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

21st Portland homicide of the year announced

Police also identify two people killed over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 27.A man found dead on Feb. 10 in North Portland has now been identified as the city's 21st homicide of the year. Portland police found the body of Richard Walloch, 71, in a homeless camp in the Overlook Neighborhood on Feb. 10. He had been listed as a missing person and was last seen near the area of 10138 S.W. Barbur Blvd. days earlier. No suspect information has been released. The Portland Police Bureau announced on March 2 that the Medical Examiner's Office has...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Oswego, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Training for Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue

Burning limb dump disposes yard debris for CRR residents and doubles as firefighter training. Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue held a training event Saturday, Feb. 26, burning the limbs and yard debris at the CRR Lion's Club limb dump. Assistant Chief Sean Hartley said this training event allowed volunteers and staff to practice using firing devices used in wildland fire response. This training also helps dispose of the limbs and brush collected from homeowners who have cleared hazardous fuels on their property.
CROOKED RIVER RANCH, OR
Portland Tribune

March 2 public safety round-up

Yamhill County jail reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department run logs for the past week. Daniel Levi McMahon, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bail was set at $7,500 and the case is pending. Feb. 22. Kandy Marie...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Crook County DA's office continues officer involved shooting investigation after new DA sworn in

Incident was previously being investigated by acting Crook County District Attorney Daniel Wendel from the Department of Justice. The Crook County District Attorney's Office issued a brief update about an ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred early last month. The emailed update noted the fatal shooting of local...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Vehicles#Police#Lake Oswegans#Harper Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego Review

Hardesty: Violence down from traffic barrels, focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy