Lake Oswego police ask for public's help in solving recent package thefts and car prowls

Lake Oswegans have reported 14 mail thefts and 33 thefts from cars so far this year

The Lake Oswego Police Department has asked for the public's help in solving a recent string of package thefts and car prowls.

LOPD sent out a press release Monday, Feb. 28 showing footage from several thefts over the past two weeks and asked for help identifying the suspects and suspect vehicles depicted.

LOPD Sergeant Tom Harper said it would also be helpful for residents to check home security footage and report any suspicious activity they see.

Most of the thefts from cars took place in the Mountain Park neighborhood, at the hotels off of Kruse Way and around Laurel Street and McVey Avenue. The majority were thefts from unlocked cars.

Harper said package thefts were more widespread around the city.

"They tend to drive through neighborhoods and when they see them, they get out of their car to grab the package and go," Harper said.

The footage shared by LOPD includes a suspect opening the unlocked door of a car in a home's driveway around 4 a.m. Feb. 23. The suspect is seen getting out of a white SUV wearing a gray sweatsuit before rifling through the car.

Another video from LOPD shows a woman taking two packages from a porch around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25. A third video shows another suspect taking packages from another porch a few minutes later.

According to Harper, Lake Oswego residents have reported 14 mail thefts and 33 thefts from vehicles so far this year. Eight of the mail thefts, most of which were packages, occurred in the last 28 days, he said.

LOPD asked anyone with information about these thefts to contact Harper at 503-635-0238.

