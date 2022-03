A fire Thursday afternoon at a Lake in the Hills apartment complex left one unit with smoke and water damage, fire officials said. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was dispatched at 1:40 p.m. Thursday to 501 Autumn Ridge Road for an activated fire alarm, according to a news release. The address is located in the Villas of Lake in the Hills, an affordable housing complex that opened in 2015. Crews found heavy smoke coming from a first-floor apartment, according to the release. All occupants had safely exited the unit and the fire was extinguished by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said. There were no injuries, and a damage estimate was not available at the time of the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was assisted by the Lake in the Hills Police Department, Huntley Fire Protection District, and Southeast Emergency Communications dispatch center.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO