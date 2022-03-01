ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Analysis: Russian ransomware attacks on Ukraine muted by leaks, insurance woes

By James Pearson, Raphael Satter
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rS2Wl_0eSfDwrJ00

LONDON/WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Warnings that pro-Russian ransomware gangs would snarl networks in Ukraine and its allies have so far failed to materialise amid disarray among the criminal underworld often behind such attacks and fears insurers would not pay out.

Conti, one of the most notorious Russia-based cybercrime groups known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies, announced its "full support" for the government of President Vladimir Putin last week - a position it later walked back as they themselves became victims of a leak. read more

"We do not ally with any government and we condemn the ongoing war," the group said in a later statement on its website.

Hours later, a Twitter account called "ContiLeaks" appeared, and published what it said was internal chat records from the criminal group.

The secret chats were leaked by a Ukrainian cybersecurity researcher, according to Vitali Kremez, the chief executive of Florida-based cybersecurity firm AdvIntel, and Alex Holden, the founder of Wisconsin-based Hold Security. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the material.

Kremez and Holden said they were both in touch with the researcher but that he did not wish to speak to the media because he was still in Ukraine.

According to Kremez, the researcher had access to the logs for some time but the trigger for going public was Conti's decision to swear allegiance to Moscow as Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

"He was offended by what they said," he told Reuters.

In the months leading up to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Western intelligence agencies warned of chaos caused by a destructive "spillover" of any potential Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine's national infrastructure. read more

Last month, the Conti group was involved in high-profile attacks against KP Snacks, a maker of popular British savoury snacks, and at least one oil storage company that caused delays in some European oil shipments. read more

INSURANCE WOES

To be sure, U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said top Russian hacking groups identified by the United States - the A Team as he called it - had not been used in a major cyberattack since the invasion. "It does not appear that they've been activated," he told Reuters on Monday.

On Sunday, a second notorious ransomware gang called Lockbit, also believed by cybersecurity experts to have members in Russia, released a statement declaring their neutrality in the conflict with Ukraine.

"For us it is just business and we are all apolitical. We are only interested in money for our harmless and useful work," the group said on its website.

"We will never, under any circumstances, take part in cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures of any country in the world or engage in any international conflicts."

One reason for that could be a loophole in cybersecurity insurance policies.

Experts and industry-watchers say the more sophisticated digital extortion gangs tend to focus on insured organisations because the victims already have a policy to make the payoff, making them less likely to bargain for a lower ransom or refuse to pay.

But insurance policies typically have exclusions for what is described as a "force majeure event" – such as an act of war.

The legal precedent around what exactly that means is still developing, but a cyberattack claimed by a gang aligned with a belligerent power like Russia could easily fall into that category, said Holden of Hold Security.

"In ransomware attacks, most companies call their ransomware insurer," he said. "You can imagine that insurers would say, 'force majeure' or 'this is a case of warfare – we won't cover it'."

There are other reasons too. Many gangs are laser-focused on making money and – even if their membership is not interested in leaving Russia – they are wary of attracting the negative attention that comes with openly allying with a hostile state.

"Our government would start designating them as enemy combatants or terrorists," Holden said.

Reporting by James Pearson in London and Raphael Satter in Washington Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay and Christoper Bing in Washington Editing by Chris Sanders and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Holden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State Insurance#Ransomware#Pro Russian#European#Contileaks#Ukrainian#Advintel#Hold Security#Western#Kp Snacks#British
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy