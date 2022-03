After losing eight of nine to Southeastern Louisiana over the past six years, the Tulane baseball team made a much different type of history on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (7-1) registered the most lopsided margin of victory in the 130 games between the two teams, winning 23-1 in Hammond despite not hitting a home run. Tulane had 16 hits and 10 walks and was hit by four pitches, erupting for eight runs in the third and fifth innings while graduate transfer Carter Robinson (1-0) and four relievers limited the Lions (3-5) to four hits.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO