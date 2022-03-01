ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Khloe’ Kardashian chants follow Tristan Thompson to Bulls

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

Tristan Thompson continues to be reminded by NBA fans about his failed relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday, the newly acquired Bulls center heard “Khloe” chants throughout FTX Arena in Miami in a 112-99 loss to the Heat.

In a video captured by a fan sitting behind Chicago’s basket, Thompson sunk a free throw amid the taunts about his reality star ex.

Thompson was also roasted on Twitter during the game after he air-balled a free throw in the first quarter.

Thompson recorded two points and a single rebound in 16 minutes of action. He has been heckled about his ex by NBA fans plenty through the years.

crowd chants Khloe to attempt to distract Thompson at the free throw line from KUWTK

Thompson and Kardashian split last summer after an on-and-off relationship that began in August 2016. They share a 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, who Kardashian welcomed amid Thompson’s first cheating scandal in April 2018.

In January, Thompson confirmed he welcomed a son with Maralee Nichols — after he requested a paternity test during a legal battle with the trainer.

At the time, the NBA star issued a public apology to Kardashian, telling her she “does not deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you… over the years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnMZl_0eSfDjd600
Tristan Thompson at the free throw line

Thompson also shares a son named Prince, with ex Jordan Craig. She gave birth to their baby boy in December 2016.

Last week, Thompson received a warm welcome in Chicago from star forward DeMar DeRozan and Co. when he entered the Bulls facility.

The team announced it had signed Thompson on Feb. 19, after he was waived by Indiana. The Pacers acquired Thompson from the Kings at the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEZ1t_0eSfDjd600
Khloe Kardashian on Dec. 7, 2021

Thompson adds a veteran presence to the Bulls and plenty of postseason experience. In his career, he’s played 83 playoff games with 70 starts and posted 7.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

He made four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals from 2015-18 during his nine-year tenure with the Cavaliers — and in 2016, won a championship with LeBron James after defeating the Warriors in a 4-3 series.

The 39-23 Bulls are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, behind the Heat (41-21). Chicago plays the Hawks in Atlanta (29-31) on Thursday.

