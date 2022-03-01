ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumer says quickest way to pass Ukraine aid is in omnibus spending bill

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The quickest way to get $6.4 billion in humanitarian and security aid to Ukraine is to include in the upcoming omnibus spending bill, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

“We’re going to work on a bipartisan, robust aid package with both military and security needs. There are very good discussions going on about that right now. The best place to include it is in the upcoming omnibus bill and that’s what we intend to get done,” the Democratic leader told reporters.

He said the omnibus bill “is the quickest way to get it done.”

Comments / 1

thisisMAGAcountry
6d ago

Why are we sending my tax dollars over there? LA is full of homeless people that cannot get the help they need. This makes no sense.

Reply
2
