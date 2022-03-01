After slow start, Denver's snow totals ramp up since beginning of the year

David Hilburn walks three-year-old hovawart Brett past the Denver City and County Building during an afternoon snowstorm on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

After over 230 days without snow, Denver has recorded 29.2 inches of snow since the beginning of the year — the fourth snowiest first two months of the year on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow totals for January and February were higher in 1959, 1965 and 2015, according to the National Weather Service's February 2022 climate summary.

Most of the metro's snow accumulation — 34 inches to date — has been reported since New Years Eve. In fact, about 33.7 inches of snow has been recorded since that date, said Bruno Rodriguez a metrologist at the National Weather Service.

Denver recorded 15.8 inches in February alone, which is the 14th snowiest February on record, according to the National Weather Service.

This year's snowfall is the seventh snowiest on record since official weather record keeping began at Denver International Airport for the 2007-08 winter season. Before 2007, official statistics were recorded at Stapleton Airport.

"This snowfall has been very important," Rodriguez said. "We're still in a drought but conditions have improved for most of the area — really even up in the high valleys and mountains. It certainly helps but there's still some way to go just because of how dry that second half of the year was in 2021."

According to Denver Water, snowpack in the South Platte System is doing very well as four of its seven facilities are over 90% of their capacities.

More snowfall is anticipated over the next two months. March is considered the snowiest month of the year for the area, Rodriguez said.