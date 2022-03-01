ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

After slow start, Denver's snow totals ramp up since beginning of the year

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouJnr_0eSfDdKk00
David Hilburn walks three-year-old hovawart Brett past the Denver City and County Building during an afternoon snowstorm on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

After over 230 days without snow, Denver has recorded 29.2 inches of snow since the beginning of the year — the fourth snowiest first two months of the year on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow totals for January and February were higher in 1959, 1965 and 2015, according to the National Weather Service's February 2022 climate summary.

Most of the metro's snow accumulation — 34 inches to date — has been reported since New Years Eve. In fact, about 33.7 inches of snow has been recorded since that date, said Bruno Rodriguez a metrologist at the National Weather Service.

Denver recorded 15.8 inches in February alone, which is the 14th snowiest February on record, according to the National Weather Service.

This year's snowfall is the seventh snowiest on record since official weather record keeping began at Denver International Airport for the 2007-08 winter season. Before 2007, official statistics were recorded at Stapleton Airport.

"This snowfall has been very important," Rodriguez said. "We're still in a drought but conditions have improved for most of the area — really even up in the high valleys and mountains. It certainly helps but there's still some way to go just because of how dry that second half of the year was in 2021."

According to Denver Water, snowpack in the South Platte System is doing very well as four of its seven facilities are over 90% of their capacities.

More snowfall is anticipated over the next two months. March is considered the snowiest month of the year for the area, Rodriguez said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Politics of Russian oil ban fuels Democratic angst

The economic reverberations of a proposed ban on Russian oil and gas imports are fueling angst among Democratic lawmakers who are wrestling over what to do about rising prices, which have mushroomed into a big political problem for President Biden . Democratic and Republican lawmakers are coalescing behind a proposal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Rodriguez
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion the United Nations refugee chief and the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees,Filippo Grandi, confirmed the figure as more headed for the borders. Poland has received more than 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, the most of any nation, U.N. figures show.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy