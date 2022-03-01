ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's Mizel Museum condemns Russian attack on Holocaust memorial in Kyiv

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zxfz_0eSfDbZI00
People are seen in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas UMIT BEKTAS

The Mizel Museum in Denver is condemning a Russian missile attack that struck the Babi Yar Memorial Complex in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Missiles struck the memorial in Kyiv that sits on the mass grave of over 34,000 Jews who were killed during the Holocaust, damaging the memorial.

The Mizel Museum said in a release that it stands with the memorial as it works to preserve the "historical memory following decades of Soviet suppression of historical truth, so the evils of the past can never be repeated."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Ukraine’s president says Russian missile hit site of Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial

DNIPRO, Ukraine — A Russian missile strike that appeared to target a TV tower in Ukraine’s capital Tuesday struck in the vicinity of the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the site of a World War II massacre, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said via Twitter on Tuesday. Five people were killed in the strike, according to Ukrainian officials.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Jewish groups condemn strike near Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial

Jewish groups and institutions around the world condemned a strike in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in the area of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, where tens of thousands of Jews were killed by the Nazis in a two-day massacre during World War II. It was not clear to what...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Holocaust#Mass Grave#Kyiv#Jews#Russian#The Mizel Museum#Soviet
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy