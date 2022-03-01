Denver's Mizel Museum condemns Russian attack on Holocaust memorial in Kyiv

People are seen in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas UMIT BEKTAS

The Mizel Museum in Denver is condemning a Russian missile attack that struck the Babi Yar Memorial Complex in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Missiles struck the memorial in Kyiv that sits on the mass grave of over 34,000 Jews who were killed during the Holocaust, damaging the memorial.

The Mizel Museum said in a release that it stands with the memorial as it works to preserve the "historical memory following decades of Soviet suppression of historical truth, so the evils of the past can never be repeated."