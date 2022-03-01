ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood's first major DLC expansion gets a release date

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Few online co-op multiplayer games scratch the itch that Back 4 Blood does, and its Tunnels of Terror expansion is coming soon.

The Tunnels of Terror DLC expansion is launching on April 12, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Quite a bit of new stuff is coming in this expansion, so let’s look at what there is below.

Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror content details

  • Two Cleaners: Sharice, an axe-slinging firefighter and Heng, a tanky restaurateur
  • Three Ridden: Ripper, Shredder, Urchin
  • Ridden Hives PvE activity
  • Eight exclusive skins
  • Seven legendary weapons
  • 12 weapon skins
  • Extra cards

Tunnels of Terror will coincide with the release of the ridiculously tough No Hope difficulty, which is free for everyone.

This DLC requires Back 4 Blood’s Annual Pass, as do all significant updates to the game. However, only one person in your party must own the DLC for the group to play it. A bit confusing, that detail is.

Back 4 Blood came out last fall, and it’ll have gone six months without a content update once Tunnels of Terror comes out. Pretty long wait for fans, but at least there’s something worth looking forward to now.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

