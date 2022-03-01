ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zach LaVine may irk you by skipping the NBA dunk contest, but All-Star weekend means so much more to him now

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vm0pL_0eSfDOHx00
Kelsey Rose

Back in 2015, Zach LaVine was a 19-year old rookie trying to find his way in the NBA. When he was offered a spot in the dunk contest over All-Star weekend, he didn’t hesitate.

What followed, both that year and the next, has become basketball folklore. LaVine had two of the best individual performances at the dunk contest of all time. Due to these legendary moments, his name is one of the first that is brought up when people talk about All-Star weekend.

These days, though, LaVine earns his way to All-Star weekend with his play during the regular season.

Now a veteran, he is averaging more than 24.0 points per game for one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. However, he turns down an invite to dunk, saying he does not have the same drive for it, he doesn’t have anything left to prove, and he doesn’t want to “lose” his legs.

That reality is hard to swallow for fans, though, as the dunk contest has become a bit less exciting since his days of dominance. After the events, 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Obi Toppin said “nobody” is going to beat what LaVine and Aaron Gordon did in the dunk contest — so fans need to stop making the comparison.

LaVine did have dreams of becoming the first player in league history to win both the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and the Three-Point Contest, though. That is why he participated in the shooting competition for the third time this season (although it may be his last).

During a recent phone conversation with For The Win, LaVine said that he considers himself to be the type of competitor who loves the showmanship of these types of festivities. It’s one of the reasons why so many fans love his game.

“All-Star Weekend is always fun. You’re putting on a show,” LaVine said. “I’ve always prided myself as an exciting player.”

But this weekend means more to him now: It’s a celebration of his stardom — he wants to earn All-NBA recognition at the end of the season — but the events are mostly about having fun.

On Saturday night of All-Star Weekend, LaVine fell short in the Three-Point Contest. He was eliminated in the first round. He then recorded 12 points in the All-Star Game, shooting 5-for-7 from the field while also adding 3 rebounds and 3 assists. However, he also logged the fewest minutes of any player on Team Durant. His squad lost the exhibition game on a buzzer-beater.

That didn’t define LaVine’s weekend, though. He also had a chance to build on the business side of his career. LaVine, who stars alongside Zion Williamson in a commercial for Mountain Dew, was bouncing around Cleveland for various branded activations during the trip.

That is something LaVine has actually come to enjoy about trips to All-Star Weekend, which have essentially turned into annually scheduled programming in his calendar.

“It’s not like it’s busy work,” LaVine said. “I’m literally coming out here doing my job and participating in things that I enjoy and believe in as well.”

LaVine said that while there are lots of media obligations provided by the NBA, he does other sponsored events because he legitimately enjoys them and he can continue to build his brand.

One of the activations that he participated in this year was an event with the Klarna (a global retail bank, payments, and shopping service).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJF55_0eSfDOHx00
Kelsey Rose

He said he was interested in partnering with Klarna because of his increased interest in fashion. During our conversation, LaVine couldn’t nail down one particular influence that has drawn him more towards clothing but that it’s more of a composite impact.

“It’s almost like basketball. You see all these great guys that you admire growing up and you try to take a little bit of their game and put it into yours and make your own game,” LaVine said. “I feel like you can do the same thing with fashion.”

For this particular activation, held in the heart of Cleveland Public Square, Klarna hosted an onsite pop-up with the visual artist and illustrator Sophia Chang. Among her list of accolades, the New York-based artist was one of several artists to collaborate with Topps for customized baseball cards.

At the Klarna All-Star Vault, her designs were available on beanies and shirts as well as limited edition, customized basketballs that were given out to select fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbYI9_0eSfDOHx00
Kelsey Rose

Chang, like LaVine, is no stranger to All-Star Weekend. She first received an NBA-related commission in 2014 for the Celebrity All-Star Game. She also helped create custom sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020.

Growing up in New York City, even before she knew she wanted to become an illustrator, Chang said she was inspired by the neon lights outside Shea Stadium (where the Mets played until it became Citi Field in 2009).

These days, the artist says one of her goals is to capture the story of sports through her artwork.

“I want to share the passion, the love, and the excitement that is very apparent for people who watch the games,” Chang said. “I want to help bring those stories to life and create artwork for fans.”

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

Lakers’ Frank Vogel excited to add D.J. Augustin to backcourt

LOS ANGELES — As the Lakers tipped off Tuesday night, D.J. Augustin was still making his way to town. But Frank Vogel, who coached the 34-year-old point guard in previous stints in Indiana and Orlando, said they had already exchanged a few texts. In the midst of a season...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Zach Lavine
Bradenton Herald

Frank Vogel Notes DeAndre Jordan Requested Lakers Departure

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a notable roster move as it was reported they intend to waive the veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The 33-year-old big man, who signed with the Lakers during the offseason, hasn't been getting much playing time lately after being in and out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season.
NBA
Dallas News

Birthday slam: Luka Doncic’s thunderous dunk highlights Mavs’ win over LeBron James, Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic made two wishes for his 23rd birthday: To “jump more” and for the Mavericks to keep winning. In the Mavericks’ 109-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, one day after turning 23, Doncic highlighted Dallas’ dominant first half with the first putback dunk of his career: An explosive, one-handed slam over the 6-10 All-Star Dwight Howard that sent his teammates into a frenzy of disbelief.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Weekend#All Star Games
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Allen Iverson boosting MVP hype

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant put on another show Monday night, following up a career-high 46 points against the Chicago Bulls with a new career-high mark of 52 points against the San Antonio Spurs. In the process of scoring those 52 points, Morant put forth several candidates for highlight of the year, including one of the most ferocious in-game dunks you’ll ever see and a ridiculous buzzer-beater.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Kevin Durant's return, here's how you should bet the Nets

The last time Kevin Durant suited up for the Nets in mid-January, they were an Eastern Conference force. Even without the services of Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn was one of the league’s best teams. As the star prepares for his official return from a knee injury this Thursday against the Heat, it’ll be at the helm of a new-look team–without James Harden–trying to steady a freefall.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Almost Formed A Big Three With Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Because Jerry West Wanted To Bring Him To The Lakers

There is an argument to be made that Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal combined together to form the greatest duo in NBA history. Playing together for 8 years, Kobe and Shaq were an epic 1-2 punch, helping bring 3 consecutive NBA championships to the Los Angeles Lakers. But their historic duo almost could have been a legendary trio if former Lakers GM Jerry West had his way.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Topps
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy