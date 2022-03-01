ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys QB Prescott has surgery on non-throwing shoulder

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Franciso 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean-up for an issue that isn't a concern. McCarthy told reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday, March 1, 2022, he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern.

McCarthy told reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn’t think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season.

“He practiced full out,” McCarthy said. “I think he just wanted to get it cleaned up.”

It was the third surgery in less than 18 months for Prescott. The first two surgeries were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott’s right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants.

Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last year. The shoulder injury kept him out of team drills for most of training camp, while the calf strain sidelined him for two weeks, but just one game.

The Cowboys had a 5-1 record and were cruising on offense when Prescott strained the calf in an overtime victory at New England. While the quarterback said the calf wasn’t an issue, his production wasn’t the same the rest of the season.

Dallas finished 12-5 before a 23-17 wild-card loss at home to San Francisco on another inconsistent day for Prescott and the offense.

Dak Prescott
The Associated Press

Los Angeles faces Houston on 8-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (28-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-49, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the Lakers visit Houston. The Rockets are 8-32 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is eighth in the NBA...
NBA
FOX Sports

The first Aaron Rodgers domino is about to fall

Deadlines, as any sportswriter will tell you, can either be a boon or a curse. But just know this: If they didn’t exist, nothing much would ever get done (or written). One of the NFL’s most awaited deadlines arrives on Tuesday, and while much uncertainty remains surrounding the Aaron Rodgers saga, what goes down over the next day or so should help bring things to a head.
NFL
The Associated Press

Panthers face the Penguins, look for 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (38-13-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9, third in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -108, Panthers -112; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 21-9-4 in conference play....
NHL
The Associated Press

Bellarmine and Jacksonville meet in ASUN Championship

Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -2.5; over/under is 122.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights and the Jacksonville Dolphins meet in the ASUN Championship. The Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Bellarmine averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 2

Cardinals home opener in jeopardy if MLB lockout continues

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the vitriol, Major League Baseball owners and locked-out players have closed the gap in recent weeks and are negotiating on similar frameworks for a new collective bargaining agreement. The Cardinals’ home opener is in jeopardy if talks scheduled for Monday fail to end the lockout. With the lockout in […]
MLB
