‘The culmination of 20 years of winemaking.’ Dahlonega vineyard gains prestige in international competition

Wolf Mountain Vineyards, pictured in 2019. - photo by Scott Rogers

From vine to vintage, Wolf Mountain Vineyards has become an authority on coaxing intensity, color and full-bodied complexity from the Dahlonega Plateau.

In November, the 30-acre estate made a name for itself among more than 2,000 wines from around the world vying for accolades in the San Francisco International Wine Competition, coming away with top honors in both red and white varietals.

For reds, the winery’s 2016 Claret Estate Grown Red Blend — a blend of cabernet, Sauvignon, Tenet and Malbec — nabbed a double gold medal as the competition’s best premium non-Bordeaux blend.

Also securing double gold was the 2020 Méthode Champenoise Blanc de Blancs Brut, which took best in class for blanc de blancs and best in show for sparkling wines overall — a first-time feat for Wolf Mountain — outshining French champagnes, Spanish cavas and California varietals.

“This was really the culmination of 20 years of winemaking,” said vineyard manager and winemaker Brannon Boegner. “We’ve gotten some best of categories for some of our sparklings in the past, but never a best in show. There hasn’t really been anyone on the East Coast that’s gone out West and taken a best of show in any category. That separates us from all the rest on the East Coast, which is exciting and also shows that we’re some of the best in the United States, if not the world.”

“In the last five to seven years, there’s been a couple of big benchmarks that we’ve been able to check off. We’ve gotten some nice awards and nice accolades, but some of these last few have really set the bar very high for what we’re doing,” said Stephen Smith, Wolf Mountain’s marketing and tasting room director. “It’s an aha moment: ‘This is incredible, what’s going on in North Georgia.’ Everything (Wolf Mountain produces) going forward has big shoes to fill.”

Wolf Mountain Vineyards' 2020 Méthode Champenoise Blanc de Blancs Brut (left) and 2016 Claret Estate Grown Red Blend. - photo by Rachel Estes

When it comes to winemaking, Wolf Mountain subscribes to a European philosophy, using French and Italian blending techniques to create consistency from vintage to vintage — which ranks among an East Coast winemaker’s greatest challenges, Boegner said, as volatile springs, autumnal hurricane patterns, rainfall, frosts and freezes introduce a host of variables to the process.

According to Boegner, while California’s wines tend to be varietal specific, devoid of drama and frills in terms of nuance and differences between vintages owing to relatively stable weather patterns year-round, on the Dahlonega Plateau, no two vintages are exactly the same.

“In California, you can set your watch to the weather patterns; it’s easier to create that consistency from vintage to vintage on the West Coast,” he said. “On the East Coast, you really have to use all the tools in a winemaker’s toolbox to be able to continue to produce these wines and continue to (ensure), from vintage to vintage, the consistency. For me as a winemaker, I can’t do the same thing that I did last year; I’m having to always look at each vintage as its own unique, individual aspect and then I have to adapt my winemaking techniques.”

Cue “the art of blending” — which, from Boenger’s vantage point, is “the epitome of winemaking.”

“That’s what winemaking is all about — it’s about creating that balance between alcohol content and acidity and fruit and flavors and aromas,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re farmers, so I’m only able to make wine with what Mother Nature gives me and we’re in a very volatile growing environment in terms of frost and freezes and torrential rains. We always focus on extraction. We want intensity, we want color, we want full-bodied wines — and I think that’s what’s lacking on the East Coast, specifically in Georgia.”

Wolf Mountain Vineyards' father-and-son winemakers Brannon Boegner (left) and Karl Boegner with the 2016 Claret Estate Grown Red Blend and 2020 Méthode Champenoise Blanc de Blancs Brut. Both wines earned top honors in the San Francisco International Wine Competition last November. - photo by Rachel Estes

Keeping up with demand

Looking ahead, Wolf Mountain’s sights are set on keeping up with industry demands while simultaneously navigating supply chain issues, both of which were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delays in shipments of corks, glass for bottling, crown caps for secondary fermentation, yeast and general winemaking supplies have particularly impacted the winery’s production process.

“As it stands right now, I should have the 2021 champagnes and sparkling wines in bottle for secondary fermentation; well, the glass got stuck in Canada and we’re expecting it in, hopefully, the next two weeks,” Boegner said. “That’s backed up all of the production.”

According to Smith, the last year and a half or so has been “an eye-opener” for wine lovers in Georgia who otherwise would have spent their weekends sipping out of state.

“2020 forced folks that ultimately couldn’t travel to get right in their backyard to come find us,” Smith said.

In turn, Wolf Mountain has not only been able to “break the stigma of Georgia being known for sweet or muscadine wine,” but also host an atmosphere in which guests can “recharge their batteries.”

“Times are tough right now, everybody’s struggling,” Smith said. “On the weekends we have 200 or 300 people through here and they’re just looking for an opportunity to disconnect from what’s going on in the world and enjoy some time with a loved one, a family member or what have you, and say, ‘OK, I can go back to work for another week.’”

According to proprietor and winemaker emeritus Karl Boegner, despite being situated atop Wolf Mountain Trail for 23 years, the winery has seen an influx of first-time visitors since the onset of the pandemic that have “opened a whole new market of exposure.”

“You would think after a period of time that saturation would have happened, but we’ve barely touched the market,” he said.

According to Smith, Wolf Mountain takes pride in its hospitality and aims to curate quality experiences that guests want to return to time after time.

“We’re not just growing the grapes, making the wine and selling a bottle; we’re selling an experience,” Smith said. “We want folks to come up, enjoy a day in the mountains, look at the view, have a glass of wine, have a cheese plate and say, ‘Holy cow, that was a really fantastic experience.’”