Whenever Ford builds a new truck, the world sits up and takes notice. The Ford Ranger is one of the manufacturing giant's most popular products, and it sells tens of thousands of these midsize trucks each month in the US, Australia, South America, and South Africa. With the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor coming to the US in 2023, we're getting pretty excited about the prospect of getting behind the wheel of this VW Amarok fighter, and now Ford has just dropped this bomb: the new T1+ Ranger rally car which is set to take part in the grueling South African Rally Championship. The new Ranger rally truck will participate in a brand new class called T1+ and besides being packed with all the coolest Ford performance goodies, it also looks like something out of an upcoming Batman movie.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO