Watch Gabe Newell deliver Steam Decks to unsuspecting fans

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Those reports of Valve Software president Gabe Newell hand-delivering Steam Decks are true, and there’s even video proof!

Yes, it seems when Newell isn’t busy saying MMORPGs are better than the Metaverse or explaining that 50 percent of Bitcoin transactions on Steam were fraudulent, he’s off delivering parcels in Seattle. Well, just this once, anyway.

On Tuesday, Valve shared a Steam Deck promotional video where Newell delivers the device to early adopters. Most of them recognize him pretty quick, then subsequently freeze up. No big deal, though. We’ve all been star-struck at some point or another!

Watch for Newell’s delivery service in action for yourself below.

The best part is when Newell hits it off with another Final Fantasy 14 fan, stating he’s leveling a White Mage. The poor man probably has no idea that job isn’t considered the best healer anymore.

Newell says in the video that delivering telegrams for Western Union was one of his first job ever, so this took him back some. Sadly, his services don’t appear to go beyond the Seattle area.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

