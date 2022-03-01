Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen’s public alpha won’t be this month

What a strange ritual that was: Years after it was possible to shop online and have stuff shipped to our doors we were still lining up for 12 hours to buy new game consoles at midnight, either because it was the only way to get one or just to have it in our hands at the very first possible second. I'm not going to say I'm nostalgic for those midnight launch waits—when my friend and I went to pick up Halo 3 at a GameStop in 2007 and saw a line of people stretching across an entire parking lot, we went to IHOP for pancakes and came back at 12:30 am. If I ever have a choice between pancakes and a line, I'll choose pancakes.

