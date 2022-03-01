ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen’s public alpha won’t be this month

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it doesn’t look like a public alpha is in the cards for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen this month, the team at Visionary Realms does have a full lineup of discussions planned for...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

It's a shame Steam Deck's launch won't be much of a launch

What a strange ritual that was: Years after it was possible to shop online and have stuff shipped to our doors we were still lining up for 12 hours to buy new game consoles at midnight, either because it was the only way to get one or just to have it in our hands at the very first possible second. I'm not going to say I'm nostalgic for those midnight launch waits—when my friend and I went to pick up Halo 3 at a GameStop in 2007 and saw a line of people stretching across an entire parking lot, we went to IHOP for pancakes and came back at 12:30 am. If I ever have a choice between pancakes and a line, I'll choose pancakes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy