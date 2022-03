Sherry Watt is one of six University of Iowa faculty honored by the state Board of Regents for exceptional contributions and a sustained record of excellence through her work. Watt is a professor in the higher education and student affairs program at the UI’s Department of Educational Policy and Leadership Studies. Watt and the other recipients of the award were selected by committees appointed by UI Shared Governance in collaboration with the UI administration.

