ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Young Souls Is A Stylish New RPG, Arriving Day One On Xbox Game Pass

By Ben Kerry
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot on the heels of yet another huge Game Pass update, we've picked out Young Souls. This one stuck out because it's a brand-new release coming to Game Pass day one, oh, and it has a really stylish visual design. Young Souls is an RPG...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Popular Sports Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have three new games to enjoy. One of these games is console only, while the other two are PC only. The game teased in the headline, the popular sports game, is the console addition. Whether you're on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can now enjoy Super Mega Baseball 3, an arcadey take on baseball, and really the only competent baseball game currently on the market other than MLB The Show, but that's far more sim than arcadey. Meanwhile, the other new PC-only games are Galactic Civilizations III, a popular strategy game, and Roboquest, an FPS roguelite that's not even out yet.
MLB
NME

Valve open to adding Xbox Game Pass to Steam

Valve has announced that it has no intentions of creating a Steam Pass, but that it would assist Microsoft in getting Xbox Game Pass on Steam instead. Speaking to Valve’s founder Gabe Newell, PC Gamer asked if there were any plans for a subscription service from Valve, or if Microsoft’s Game Pass would ever appear on the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Video Game
The Independent

Everything leaving Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is an incredibly cost-effective way to play loads of games on your Xbox console without spending a fortune.The service starts at just £7.99 a month, and for that you get access to a well-stocked catalogue of great games, ready to play over your console’s internet connection. No need to buy each game and boot it up from the disc.But good things don’t last forever, and each month sees Microsoft have a bit of a clear-out. As new titles land on Xbox Game Pass, others are removed. Thankfully, Microsoft gives gamers a couple of weeks’ notice before...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds New Final Fantasy Game

Xbox Game Pass has added a new installment in the Final Fantasy series to the subscription service today. In recent years, Xbox Game Pass has seen a number of titles from the Final Fantasy franchise land on the service at one time or another. And while some of these games have been more popular than others, today's addition is perhaps one of the lesser-known entries in the longtime RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 RPG Free for Some

Xbox has made an Xbox 360-era RPG free for some, and by some, we mean Xbox Live Gold subscribers. There are currently three games all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download for free, courtesy of Games With Gold. Two of these games are Xbox One games, or, more specifically, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield and The Flame in the Flood. The third and final game is the Xbox 360 RPG, or more specifically, an Xbox 360 RPG dubbed Sacred 2 Fallen Angel.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy