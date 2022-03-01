ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 02/03/22

goal.com
 1 day ago

That's all for today. Thank you for following our live coverage. Until next time, goodbye!. Middlesbrough will look to build on their momentum when they host Luton Town in the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Everton#02 03 22#The Premier League#Spurs
SB Nation

Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Wordle starting words

You’ve probably seen these squares on Twitter lately, or referenced in I don’t know how many other contexts. Wordle has swept the globe to the extent that the creator of the fun five letter word game has taken something that he created for his girlfriend and sold it to the New York Times for more than a $1m. Good for him!
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

FA Cup fifth round: Live stream Chelsea, Liverpool, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, news, results

The action is already underway in the FA Cup fifth round with Championship side Middlesbrough having inflicted yet more misery on Antonio Conte, knocking Tottenham out of the competition and dooming them to another year without silverware. The Championship representatives will be joined in the hat by Crystal Palace and Manchester City, for whom Jack Grealish scored in a hard fought win away to Peterborough.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City beat Burnley by a score of 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Foxes dominated the first half but couldn’t find a way past Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored late to give the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton 3-1 West Ham United: Saints into FA Cup quarter-finals

Southampton have a "super opportunity" in the FA Cup after beating West Ham to reach the quarter-finals, says boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints led when French left-back Romain Perraud swerved a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out for his first goal in England. West Ham levelled when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton are a team in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Norwich will try to put recent disappointments behind them and spring an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.Victories over Everton and Watford in mid-January sparked hope of Premier League survival, before fellow top-flight side Wolves were beaten in the FA Cup fourth round the following week but since then, little has gone right for the Canaries.Understandable defeats to title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool were followed by a crushing 2-0 loss to Southampton last Friday, a lifeless display ensuring they not only left the south coast empty handed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Cup specialist Takumi Minamino kept Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple on track with both goals in a 2-1 win over Norwich as Jurgen Klopp reached his first FA Cup quarter-final.The Japan international has made the majority of his starts in knockout competitions and in a team registering 10 changes from the one which won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday his was an influential one.Minamino now has seven goals and one assist in eight cup games this season and since the start of 2020 the 27-year-old has scored more than twice as many goals in domestic cup competitions (nine) than any other Liverpool player.Lukas Rupp’s goal 14 minutes from time gave the visitors a lifeline but even a second-string Liverpool team were too experienced to succumb to late pressure as they booked their place in the sixth round for the first time since 2015.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Substitute Josh Coburn sends Boro into FA Cup quarter-finals with extra-time winner

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round. Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn's 107th-minute strike settling the tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy