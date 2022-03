The Subaru Impreza WRX is a well-loved performance sedan with a heritage rooted deep in rally racing. So much so, in fact, WRX is actually an acronym for “World Rally eXperimental.” However, attending any number of racing events just about anywhere in the world is likely to put you in the same place as a WRX. From drag racing to winding road courses, the WRX is capable of just about any discipline. However, the opportunity to purchase an older used example in great condition with low mileage is not that common.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO