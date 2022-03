An awful lot can happen in 12 months. It’s been a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey and kicked off the biggest storm the Royal Family have seen in a long time.The interview, which was first broadcast in the UK on March 8th, saw shocking claims made including Meghan saying that there was concern expressed about how 'dark' their son Archie was going to be before his birth.It was so shocking, in fact, that some QAnon conspiracy theorists found the strangest reason to question its validity, claiming it was all created using CGI –...

CELEBRITIES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO