Veronica Carlson, ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Horror of Frankenstein’ Actress, Dies at 77

By Madison Miller
 6 days ago
For fans of all things Dracula and Frankenstein, a very important actress connected to those two franchises has sadly passed away. Veronica Carlson, who was best known for her roles in “Dracula Has Risen From the Grave” and “Frankenstein Must be Destroyed,” has died at the age of 77.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carlson passed away from natural causes at her home in South Carolina. Her daughter, Carly Love, was the one that shared the news of her passing with the media. Carlson notably got to star alongside Christopher Lee in the 1996 Dracula film. Then she starred opposite Peter Cushing in the 1969 Frankenstein movie.

She was a star with Hammer Films, seeing as she did a whole trilogy of horror movies ending with the movie “The Horror of Frankenstein.” This 1970 dark comedy starred Ralph Bates as Victor Frankenstein, as well as Kate O’Mara, Dennis Price, and Jon Finch. Even David Prowse appeared in the movie. He would go on to become the future Darth Vader actor in the “Star Wars” universe.

As for Carlson, she was born in Yorkshire, England on September 18, 1944. She attended art school and went to the High Wycombe College of Technology and Design. She was also an accomplished painter.

Even More Roles Featuring Veronica Carlson

Besides her role in these horror movies, Veronica Carlson was also in two different 1967 films — “Smashing Time” and “Casino Royale.” The former features David Niven playing the role of James Bond. The movie also stars Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress, Joanna Pettet, and Woody Allen. After these two films are when she got recognized by Hammer Films. Jimmy Carreras was the executive at the time and would soon enlist Carlson into several roles.

“I had a photograph of me coming out of the waves in a white bikini on the front page of a tabloid newspaper. Jimmy Carreras saw that photograph and said he wanted me in his next Hammer movie. So, I went for an audition and I ended up with ‘Dracula Has Risen From the Grave,'” she said during a 2014 interview.

Her role in that movie, however, was nothing short of jarring. She is hopelessly pursued by Dracula, played by Christopher Lee. It was his third out of 10 occasions playing this infamous character. She ends up getting bit by Dracula. Then, “Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed” is even darker. Her character gets raped by Cushing’s character. She called it “an awful rape scene” during the interview. She said she was glad Cushing was there to help her get through it.

Some of her other roles include “The Ghoul” from 1975, “House of the Gorgon” from 2019, and “Old Dracula” from 1974.

Person
Veronica Carlson
Person
David Prowse
Person
Peter Cushing
Person
Jon Finch
Person
Ursula Andress
Person
David Niven
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Peter Sellers
Person
Ralph Bates
Person
Christopher Lee
Person
Kate O'mara
#Horror Film#Casino Royale#Hammer Films
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

