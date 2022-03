The Kentucky Wildcats finished off an undefeated season at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night with an 83-72 win over the Ole Miss Rebels. It is the sixth time in Coach John Calipari’s tenure, and 14th time in school history, that the ‘Cats did not lose a game at home. Ole Miss hung around until the end, eventually cutting it to six points in the final minutes, but could never get over the hump. Kentucky is now 24-6, 13-4 in the Southeastern Conference heading into the regular season finale at Florida.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO