ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Johnny Cash Estate Remembers His Wedding Day With June Carter on 54th Anniversary

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJcBY_0eSf9NVb00

Johnny Cash is known for a lot of things. His philanthropic soul, his 96-album music career, the fact that he changed the face of country music forever… One of the most beloved aspects of the music legend’s life, however, is the iconic love story he shares with June Carter. And today, fans all over the world celebrate the 54th wedding anniversary of the adorable couple.

Though June Carter Cash was Johnny Cash’s second wife and Johnny was June’s 3rd husband, it couldn’t be clearer that they finally found their soulmates in each other. The couple first met in 1956, running into each other backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. June already knew of Johnny through music recommendations from her friend, Elvis Presley.

“I can’t remember anything else we talked about, except his eyes,” Carter writes about her first encounter with the love of her life. “Those black eyes that shone like agates… He had a command of his performances that I had never seen before. Just a guitar and a bass and a gentle kind of presence that made not only me, but whole audiences become his followers.”

Cash had similarly lovely things to say about June Carter. He had “always wanted to meet her,” even though both stars were married to other people. After a tumultuous few years, Cash and Carter were finally wed after Johnny proposed in front of a 7,000 person audience in London, Ontario, in 1968.

The Unconditional Love Between Johnny Cash and June Carter

After a lifetime of duet performances, unconditional love, and building a family, June Carter passed away at the age of 73. Upon Carter’s death, Johnny Cash‘s daughter from a previous marriage said the following about Carter’s relationship with her father, “If being a wife were a corporation, June would have been CEO. It was her most treasured role.” Four months after Carter’s passing, Johnny Cash passed away as well.

Though their relationship was far from perfect, it truly is a storybook romance. Johnny and June’s “love for each other lasted throughout their whole life. They didn’t give up… They accepted each other totally unconditionally,” said John Carter Cash, the couple’s only child.

Johnny Cash, himself, said his love for his wife was unconditional. “You hear that phrase a lot, but it’s real with me and her,” Cash said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “She loves me in spite of everything. In spite of myself. She has saved my life more than once. She’s always been there with her love, and it has certainly made me forget the pain for a long time, many times. When it gets dark, and everybody’s gone home and the lights are turned off, it’s just me and her.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash: Celebrating the Man in Black on His Birthday

Though Johnny Cash passed away almost 20 years ago, his legacy remains alive and well. Today marks what would have been the legendary musician’s 90th birthday. In celebration, fans around the world have come together to celebrate Cash’s music and memory. The singer made history in 1980 when...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Duets “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Features An Incredible Impersonation Of Johnny Cash

Where has this video been all my life? We all know Merle Haggard was the king of impressions, and I recently stumbled upon one that just might be his best. He appeared on The Ralph Emery Special back in 1969 with his then-wife, Bonnie Owens, to sing a little duet… Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s 1967 hit “Jackson”. Merle opens it by teasing Johnny, walking around the stage and mimicking his mannerisms, saying: “Hello, I’m Jonny Cash. We’d like […] The post Merle Haggard Duets “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Features An Incredible Impersonation Of Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
94.9 KYSS FM

Top 10 Johnny Cash Songs

Johnny Cash songs are some of the most iconic in the history of modern music. Beginning with "Cry! Cry! Cry!" in 1955, Cash enjoyed an almost unprecedented run of hits that crossed many genre lines. The Man in Black began his career at the legendary Sun Records as a rocker,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carter Cash
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
June Carter Cash
Outsider.com

Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Johnny Was
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Dick York Left ‘Bewitched’

The great Dick York was best known and well-loved for his long-suffering mortal role of Darrin Stephens on the long-running magical sitcom, Bewitched. This high-strung normal fella was living with a witch —unaware of the chaos he was in for. And somehow, in this fantastical world, Dick York gave us an everyman. A gangly guy who loved his wife as much as he hated intimate moments with his mother-in-law. Ya know, a basic Saturday. And many people think the magic left the show, along with Dick York, in season 6 and beyond… losing his sharp comic timing, and chemistry with Elizabeth Montgomery. So why did Dick York depart an extremely successful sitcom, and how much pain was the actor suffering through while hitting his mark?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Drops Ex-Wife From Antique Archaeology Store After Divorce

After his divorce came to an end this December, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe finally dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology. Mike and Jodi got married in Sept. 2012 but separated in June 2020. She officially filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized this past December. As part of the settlement, the “American Pickers” star had to pay Jodi nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” according to The Sun.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Is Elinor Donahue’s Net Worth?

Elinor Donahue is most known for her roles as Betty Anderson on Father Knows Best and Ellie Walker on The Andy Griffith Show. With iconic TV show credits like that, she must be worth a pretty penny. Those are some of her most-known roles, but she’s done a lot of acting. She’s amassed over 100 acting credits during her career. She’s managed to rack up a net worth of $3 million.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy