NFL

Previewing Michigan's defensive prospects at the 2022 NFL Combine

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Combine kicks off this week in Indianapolis, serving as...

www.on3.com

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

Calvin Ridley comments on unfairness of his gambling suspension

Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley continued to comment on social media on Monday regarding his one year NFL suspension for gambling. It was revealed on Monday that Ridley was indefinitely suspended by the NFL, for at least one year, by betting on games. Ridley himself explained part of the controversy on Twitter, and a series of messages from the star showed his thoughts on the suspension and how he felt it was an extreme punishment.
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kansas City Chiefs announce which player they will franchise tag

The Kansas City Chiefs will use their franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport. He is set make a one-year salary of $16.6 million according to the NFL’s 2022 franchise tag numbers. The Baltimore Ravens selected Brown out of Oklahoma in the third round...
NFL
On3.com

Greg Gard gives update on Johnny Davis injury

Wisconsin Badgers fans held their breath on Sunday afternoon, with National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis going down with an injury. He limped off the floor early in the second half during a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and did not return to the action. After the game,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

CBS updates bracketology entering conference championship week

With just a few games on Sunday’s slate, college basketball’s regular season is nearly done. Now, conference tournaments are set to begin. The NCAA Tournament picture is still wide open, from one seeds to two seeds all the way down to the teams on the bubble. Ahead of conference championship week, CBS has released its latest bracketology, painting an interesting picture for March.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
purplePTSD.com

NFL Combine Winners/Losers: Defensive Backs

The NFL combine is officially underway, and the prospects that have put their entire lives into creating an NFL career are now showcasing all of their talents over the course of the weekend. Some will thrive, but others will see their draft stock take a dip when the weekend wraps up. Here are the winners and losers among those at the cornerback position.
NFL
