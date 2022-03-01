Redmen Hall plans meat raffle, clam boil

If you're searching for a crowd-friendly Mardi Gras dish or a celebratory spring boil (because, crawfish season), look no further than this seafood boil from recipe developer and content creator Rosalynn Daniels. For a big, bold flavor base, start with Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning, a whole head of garlic, beer, bay leaves, and Zatarain's Concentrated Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil. Hearty potatoes and sweet corn on the cob add extra oomph, but the real stars of the show are the proteins: Zatarain’s 100 percent pork Smoked Andouille Sausage, plus fresh, unpeeled shrimp and snow crab legs (or whole blue crabs). This sausage is pre-cooked, which saves you a step in the process and guarantees that your sausage is already cooked to perfection. When it’s time to serve, drain the liquid and transfer your boil to a large tray or serving dish and drizzle everything in the spicy, seasoned butter for the ultimate family-style meal.

8 DAYS AGO