‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Says His Apple Watch Saved His Life After His Stroke

By Chase Thomas
 6 days ago
“NCIS” is one of the biggest shows on CBS and has been for some time. The show has been a mainstay on the network, even after the departure of Agent Gibbs, who was played by Mark Harmon for almost two decades. The cast is deep with talent, and that includes Brian Dietzen. However, the star did have a major health scare just before the pandemic. Indeed, “NCIS” star Brian Dietzen said that his Apple Watch actually saved his life after his stroke.

Dietzen told Variety, “I’m going to say something that’s going to sound like an advertisement and it’s not, but the Apple Watch saved my life. I was on the floor of my bathroom, throwing up, and I pulled out my phone and I was like, ‘Oh —-, I can’t use my fingers.’ And so I said, ‘Hey, Siri, call Kelly,’ and called my wife and I said, ‘I need help.’ She said, ‘You sound like you have marbles in your mouth.’”

He needed Siri at that moment from his Apple Watch. He could not dial 9-1-1 on his phone himself, and time was of the essence in the matter of a stroke. So, he was able to use his Apple Watch to get word to his wife and then get help after.

What Happened with The “NCIS” Star

He continued, “I don’t think there’s much that I’ve left undone, because everyone that I love knows that I love them’ — that sort of thing. But then I was like, ‘Whoa, no, I can’t start thinking that way,’ and then I started trying to get my mind in the right place. And I could feel something happen in my brain, but all of a sudden I could move my hands and start moving my tongue. I started doing tongue twisters. They’re like, ‘Please stay still.’ But the clot in my brain cleared. And I was really blessed that I’d stayed really healthy and had a really healthy cardiovascular system.”

It was a lot for him to take in. The “NCIS” star went through a very rough time there. It was scary. His mind went to a lot of different places, but he talks about how he had to catch himself and put himself back in the moment. Eventually, he started to be able to gain use of all of those things we take for granted and because he was a healthy individual prior to the stroke, the damage was not as severe as it potentially could have been.

The veteran actor has played the role of Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the program since 2004, and has appeared on the spinoff show “NCIS: New Orleans” as well. You can watch “NCIS” on CBS.

Comments / 14

KeepTheFaith
5d ago

God bless! Hope he’s doing well! And THAT’S super, wouldn’t Apple be The bomb if they thought everyone needed a watch for free during these trying times❤️🔥

Reply
2
An American Brit
6d ago

Glad that you got the help you needed and recovered. Love Palmer!!!!

Reply
9
Gaynor V. Henry
5d ago

Strokes can and do, strike at every and any age. Thank goodness for technology, it can be a lifesaver. Glad he made it through okay.

Reply
2
