ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow reveals how she and husband Terry Dubrow escaped the reality TV curse

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Dubrow may be married to a plastic surgeon, but for this "Housewife," her marriage is the real deal. The 53-year-old and her husband Terry Dubrow of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and "Botched" fame want to help couples at risk of falling apart. The pair have teamed up to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She 'Does Not Associate' With Former 'RHOC' Costar Heather Dubrow, Gives Update On How 'Happy' She Is With New Boyfriend

Vicki Gunvalson has never held back when it comes to saying how she really feels. During an episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, opened up about her former costar Heather Dubrow and gave an update about how her new man has been treating her following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, 62.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Separated After Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County

Dr. Jen Armstrong has been a pretty nonexistent presence on her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Aside from a brief sparring with fellow newbie, Noella Bergener, we haven’t even seen much of Dr. Jen. It wasn’t even until the latest episode that we really saw her deeper interactions with her castmates. She […] The post Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Separated After Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Heather Dubrow’s daughter Kat comes out as a lesbian

Heather Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian to her family at the beginning of the pandemic, a year after Heather’s eldest daughter Max came out as bisexual. “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,'” Heather, 53, recently...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Dubrow
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Posts Cryptic Messages About Getting Stabbed In The Back

Speculation about what will likely be an infamous cast trip in Aspen for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues. We already know that Kathy Hilton signaled her husband via Instagram to get her home. She explained that it had nothing to do with the trip itself but rather that she was alone in the […] The post Kyle Richards Posts Cryptic Messages About Getting Stabbed In The Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

How Duck Dynasty Couple Healed Their Broken Marriage

This week, Sean and Rachel bring stars of the tv show Duck Dynasty and hosts of the Unashamed podcast Al and Lisa Robertson to the Kitchen Table to talk about their love story. The Robertson’s share the obstacles they’ve encountered over thirty years of marriage and how they learned to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Curse#Fox News Digital
Popculture

Mama June's New Boyfriend Arrested

"Mama June" Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Wants Heather Dubrow To “Stop Talking About Money” On Real Housewives Of Orange County

The Real Housewives of Orange County used to be oozing with opulence. There was actual money on the show which created a level of escapism. The affluence of someone like Heather Dubrow drew viewers in, but in recent seasons that’s been gone. It might be too harsh to say the last season was garbage, but […] The post Tamra Judge Wants Heather Dubrow To “Stop Talking About Money” On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Preview: Milania Giudice, 16, Says She Wants Nothing To Do With Uncle Joe Gorga — Watch

Unlike her older sister Gia, Milania Giudice isn’t ready to forgive her uncle, Joe Gorga, for how he’s talked about her father, Joe Giudice. Gia Giudice has resolved her issues with her “zio” Joe Gorga after he bashed her dad, Joe Giudice, for what he did to her family via his sketchy past activities. Her younger sister, Milania, however, has not been so quick to forgive her uncle, as we can see in a preview for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when Gia and mom Teresa Giudice talk to Milania about inviting Gorga to a family pizza party.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

722K+
Followers
145K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy