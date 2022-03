MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections in Brattleboro. Scott, a Republican, wrote in his veto letter to lawmakers that there are inconsistencies in Vermont law on the age of adulthood and lowering the voting age in Brattleboro would make the problem worse. He also said voting policies should be consistent statewide.

