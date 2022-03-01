Saratoga County Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls; Man, 67, struck and killed
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – A 67-year-old pedestrian from the village died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday, and investigators continue to search for the sport utility vehicle that struck him, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department said in a news statement.
The victim, identified as Paul Trombley, was found in the road at the intersection of Main and Fifth streets at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Deputies said the vehicle that struck Trombley fled and has not been located. They described the vehicle as a dark compact SUV, which headed north after the accident.
The suspect’s vehicle should have front-end damage, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Inv. Kavanaugh at 518-885-6761 or mkavanagh@saratogacountyny.gov.
South Glens Falls Police is assisting the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.
