Good morning, Bay Area. We start today off with news that Alphabet Inc.'s Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL) has set April 4 as the date by which it will require employees back to a three-day, hybrid workweek in some of its offices, according to an internal email sent to employees on Wednesday. Everybody must be vaccinated or else have an exemption. Turning to news in energy, oil prices surged as high as $115 per barrel Wednesday before sliding back down to about $110 — their highest point since 2008. That's not good news for the economy. Here's what else is making news in local business.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO