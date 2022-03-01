ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi Staff to Return to Office Starting March 21

 3 days ago

Citigroup has asked all of its U.S. employees to start coming back to the office at least two days a week starting March 21, according to news reports. "Although COVID-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments," Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter said in the memo...

