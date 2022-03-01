Arbery killers showed ‘so much hatred,’ jury foreman says
ATLANTA (AP) - The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that returned hate crime convictions against the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery...www.wrdw.com
ATLANTA (AP) - The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that returned hate crime convictions against the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery...www.wrdw.com
They’re White Christian racist did you expect them to be good people that care about anyone not White?
Comments / 12