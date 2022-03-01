ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Arbery killers showed ‘so much hatred,’ jury foreman says

By The Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) - The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that returned hate crime convictions against the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 12

Derrick Scott
5d ago

They’re White Christian racist did you expect them to be good people that care about anyone not White?

Reply
4
 

