State Senator Dr. Richard Pan plans to introduce new legislation to keep schools open and safe amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release sent to KFBK, the bill will "help schools stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health." The plan comes as health experts are closely watching the BA-2 variant that appears to be even more transmissible than omicron. Dr. Pan has been a major proponent of school safety measures for the state of California during the COVID-19 pandemic, recently proposing Senate Bill 871, also known as the Keep Schools Open and Safe Act, which prohibited families from being able to claim a personal belief exemption when it comes to California’s COVID-19 student vaccine requirement. He co-sponsored a similar piece of legislation in 2015 which ended the personal belief exemption as an option for all other immunization shots required of public and private school children.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO