'I'm scared for my life': 911 calls from Saturday shooting in Wilmington released

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 6 days ago
Early Saturday morning 911 calls reveal witnesses worked to help after a Wilmington woman was gunned down on South Fifth Avenue.

"I'm scared for my life," the first caller said.

Four calls from witnesses came in to dispatchers around 1:36 a.m. Saturday, records show, after police say Tammy Hayes, 45, of Wilmington, was shot in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue and died from her injuries.

Keisha Baldwin, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the early morning shooting.

Earlier:Wilmington woman charged with murder held without bond

The first call came in seconds after 1:36 a.m. and a female caller said she heard two gunshots. At the beginning of the call, the caller said she was by her car, but she soon makes her way toward the victim.

In the background of the call, panicked witnesses can be heard yelling, and the dispatcher begins instructing the caller to perform life-saving measures.

"She's bleeding," the caller said. "She's going."

Following the dispatcher's instructions, the caller begins searching for a clean, dry cloth to use to try to stop the bleeding. She enlists the help of other witnesses, asking them to help move the victim and find a towel.

"She's still breathing, she could stop breathing in 30 seconds," she said to others at the scene. "You have to put pressure where she got shot."

An officer arrives, and the call is ended.

Several callers mention a bar or club as the location of the shooting, but in the second call received by dispatchers, a male witness gives the address of the incident as 1219 S. Fifth Avenue — the location of Edge Lounge.

"Hurry up, they're shooting," he said.

A third caller identifies herself as the victim's niece.

"Somebody just got shot. My aunt just got shot," she yelled. "My aunt just got shot."

The niece repeatedly says she doesn't know the address or the name of the bar, and about a minute into the call, another witness comes on the line and says they are at Edge Lounge on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Kidder Street.

"She's bleeding, can you please hurry up," the second speaker said.

She begins sobbing and begs the dispatcher to hurry.

The fourth call came in after 1:38 a.m. and a male witness said he was sitting in his car across the street. He describes hearing three gunshots: "pow pow pow."

"These kids [are] going crazy over here," he said. The dispatcher advises him to stay in his car until he feels safe leaving the area.

Baldwin appeared in New Hanover County court Monday and is being held without bond. She is also charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Wilmington police have not said if Baldwin and Hayes had any known prior relationship.

