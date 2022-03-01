ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAEPQ_0eSf5fm300

Most of the details for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game were already set.

Now there's a start time, too.

The annual scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will start at 1 p.m. April 9 and is slated for live broadcast on BTN, NU announced Tuesday.

The game will mark the end of Nebraska's 15-practice spring football session, which began Monday. NU is essentially practicing three times per week until the spring game, with a week off from March 12-19 for UNL's spring break.

As of late last week, NU had sold about 37,000 tickets for the spring game. In 2021, attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and in 2020 it didn't happen at all because the Big Ten had suspended all athletics activities.

Tickets for the scrimmage can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets. They cost $10 for adults and $1 for eighth-graders and younger. Tickets purchased at the gate on April 9 are $20.

After the Red-White Spring Game airs on BTN, the network will show the Husker baseball game against Rutgers at 3:15 p.m.

A top priority for OC Mark Whipple this spring: Identify who can be 'the guy' for the Huskers

Steven M. Sipple: You want energy? Ask Mickey Joseph about his WRs playing special teams

Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Montana State QB Casey Bauman enters transfer portal

Montana State backup quarterback Casey Bauman has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Bauman is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left, according to a note in his tweet. Among the people he thanked were MSU head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Taylor Housewright. “I am extremely thankful for my time in Bozeman,” Bauman wrote. “I have created relationships and friendships that will...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wyoming News

JOHN CHENAL, FB

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack. Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Wyoming News

Life in the Red: As Mickey Joseph rattles off NU's slot receivers, a player tends to stand out

As new Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph rattled off players who are practicing in the slot position this spring, one name in particular stood out. Omar Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is an intriguing figure at the position. "It's a big target," Joseph told reporters earlier this week. "It's kind of different. But Coach (Mark) Whipple likes a big target as an inside guy." ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

Oklahoma Sets Date for Start of Spring Practice

The calendar has shifted to March which means spring practices for teams all around the country are quickly approaching. On Wednesday, Oklahoma officially announced when their spring camp would get underway with the first practice set for Tuesday, Mar. 22. This comes the week following spring break for classes, which...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wyoming News

Arizona Football Spring Practice

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, 11, far right, leads a group of quarterbacks, from right to left, Jordan McCloud, 3, Will Plummer, 15, and Jayden de Laura, 7, while they run throwing drills during day one of Arizona Football's spring practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields in Tucson, Ariz. on March 2, 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Mark Whipple
Wyoming News

Missouri wrestling is back in Big 12 Tournament starting Saturday

In the 2011-12 Division I wrestling season, Missouri won the Big 12 Championship. It then moved to the Mid-American Conference, where coach Brian Smith continued the streak of conference championships for nine seasons in a row. The Tigers are now back in the Big 12 for the first time since that championship season, and they look to keep the streak alive and reestablish themselves in the conference they left a decade ago. ...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wyoming News

10 notes and observations from the Arizona Wildcats' first practice of spring

A little after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats burst out of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. They gleefully sprinted onto the Dick Tomey Practice Fields as “Crank That” by Soulja Boy filled the air. Football was back in Tucson, if only for a day. Arizona conducted its first spring practice on a warm, sunny afternoon. The Wildcats won’t return to the field again until March 15 following the UA’s spring break. ...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

Freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan soars, scores as Arizona Wildcats open spring practice

About 15 minutes into the first practice of spring Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats entered hurry-up mode. Jordan McCloud threw a pass to the left sideline, where Tetairoa McMillan made a leaping one-handed catch. Later in the drive, McMillan made another nifty grab in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Arizona’s prized freshman receiver wasn’t done. ...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Btn#American Football#College Football#Nu#Unl#Huskers Com#The Red White Spring Game#Rutgers#Oc Mark Whipple#Red Report#Tbd
Wyoming News

NFL Combine Preview: Lifelong underdogs Badie, Evans have another chance to stand out

On Friday, Tyler Badie will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as one of 324 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. This comes one year after his former teammate Larry Rountree III would have if not for the pandemic. Rountree left 22.4 touches per game for whomever wanted to take them. “I knew Tyler would get some of them, probably the bulk of them, but I...
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Former Montana State QB Tucker Rovig hired by Idaho as graduate assistant

Former Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig will begin his football coaching career at a Big Sky program. Idaho has hired Rovig as an offensive graduate assistant, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. The hiring comes less than two months after Rovig replaced an injured Tommy Mellott in MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Rovig joins the staff of Jason Eck. The Vandals hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kick time set for Husker Spring Game

The Husker Spring Game now has a kickoff time in place, with it announced on Tuesday the April 9 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and be televised on BTN. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said as of late last week about 37,000 tickets had been sold but he's hoping that number keeps on climbing. "Spring ball is when you find out who's going to play in the fall..." Alberts said. "Again, we haven't won any games. This new staff is undefeated. But I like their momentum. This is a really important spring for them. We're going to have to install a lot of new things, get a lot of new players up."
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
IOWA STATE
Wyoming News

Wisconsin football coaches Jim Leonhard, Bob Bostad receive big pay bumps

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got a hefty raise after producing the No. 1 defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season. Leonhard will earn $1.5 million this season, up from his salary of just under $1 million last season. The raise comes from a $100,000 bump in pay from the university and a more-than-$400,000 increase in compensation from the UW Foundation. Leonhard’s amended contract details as well as contracts for several other assistant coaches were provided to the State Journal through an...
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy