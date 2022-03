Hollywood icon Kevin Costner is one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment business and leads a terrific “Yellowstone” cast. Costner is one of the true leading men in the film and television industry and he is paid accordingly. He’s been a stalwart on “Yellowstone” and he has been with the hit Paramount Network series since the beginning. He plays again cowboy John Dutton, the proprietor of one of the largest cattle ranches in the United States. He’s now filmed four seasons of the modern western drama and plans to return for a fifth “Yellowstone” season. Costner reportedly received a nice-sized raise before the most recent season, making around $1.2 million per episode. That number is more than double the amount he made in season one, racking in $500,000 per episode. Costner is expected to renegotiate his “Yellowstone” deal before the fifth season airs and is in line for another raise.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO