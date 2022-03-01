Faulty piece of equipment causes fire at National Grid substation in Downtown Buffalo
According to National Grid, a faulty piece of equipment caused the fire at its substation in Downtown Buffalo around noon Tuesday.
National Grid said now that the fire has been extinguished, it will begin the damage assessment process and begin making repairs. No customers were without electricity and there are no reports of any injuries.
A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said damage is estimated at $170,000.
Comments / 0