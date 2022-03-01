ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas, 15 other states challenge EPA vehicle emissions rules

By Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Texas and 15 other states have challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's tougher vehicle emissions rules that seek to reverse a rollback issued under President Donald Trump.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a challenge joined by Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah. The state of Arizona filed a separate legal challenge. The new EPA rules take effect later this year and require a 28.3% reduction in vehicle emissions through 2026.

Reporting by David Shepardson

SFGate

Justices wrestle with EPA power to curb carbon emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the nation's power plants, a case that could hamstring the Biden administration's plans to combat climate change. The justices heard more than two hours of arguments over whether to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRBL News 3

SCOTUS hears arguments against EPA in green gas emissions

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a case before the Supreme Court that could gut the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), multiple Republican attorneys general argued that the agency doesn’t have the legal authority to make new rules about green gas emissions from power plants. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, it’s up to Congress to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Justices Raise ‘Major Questions’ as They Consider EPA Emissions Regulation Controversy

The Supreme Court of the United States heard two hours of oral arguments Monday in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, a major environmental case questioning the extent of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The courtroom conversation at times delved into highly technical statutory and procedural questions, but attention repeatedly returned to fundamental questions of administrative agency authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Florida Senate stalls on "Don't Say Gay" bill

The Florida Senate delayed a vote yesterday on The Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics. Driving the news: Students and faith leaders with Gen-Z for Change held a "Proud to Say Gay" rally at the state Capitol in protest of the bill, which was supposed to be voted on.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

EPA proposes stronger rules on emissions for tractor-trailer rigs

DETROIT (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing stronger pollution regulations for new tractor-trailer rigs that would clean up smoky diesel engines and encourage new technologies during the next two decades. The proposal released Monday by the Environmental Protection Agency would require the industry to cut smog-and-soot-forming nitrogen oxide...
DETROIT, TX
The Progress-Index

Plugged in: Petersburg gets federal dollars to replace diesel buses with electric ones

PETERSBURG — The federal government will pay the city public school system $900,000 to begin replacing its diesel-fueled school buses with electric ones that are far more environmentally friendly. Petersburg is one of 11 school systems nationwide to share $7 million in American Rescue Plan funding as part of ARP's School Bus Rebate program. The funding is geared toward underserved school districts and tribal schools. ...
PETERSBURG, VA
