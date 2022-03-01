Texas, 15 other states challenge EPA vehicle emissions rules

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Texas and 15 other states have challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's tougher vehicle emissions rules that seek to reverse a rollback issued under President Donald Trump.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a challenge joined by Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah. The state of Arizona filed a separate legal challenge. The new EPA rules take effect later this year and require a 28.3% reduction in vehicle emissions through 2026.

Reporting by David Shepardson

