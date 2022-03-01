ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0396

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Crypto Has Flipped Ethereum To Become Second-Largest Staked Asset

Cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to emerge as the second-largest staked asset among major cryptocurrencies. What Happened: LUNA’s staked value was $30.67 billion compared to its market capitalization of $35.17 billion, as per data from StakingRewards. LUNA is the native currency of the Terra blockchain payment network.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Bond#Vaneck Vectors#Vaneck Vectors Moody#Mig#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Seekingalpha.com

LQD: Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF, Low 2.4% Yield, High Interest Rate Risk

LQD invests in investment-grade corporate bonds. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 30th, 2022. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is a broad-based investment-grade corporate bond index ETF. LQD's holdings are of reasonably good quality, and the fund tends to perform reasonably well during downturns and recessions. On the other hand, the fund offers investors a paltry 2.4% dividend yield, and with a duration of 9.2 years, should see significant losses if rates were to rise, which seems likely. LQD is a high-risk low-reward investment opportunity, and so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Galaxy Digital Asset Management AUM increases 3.7% in February

Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) Asset Management, an asset management firm dedicated to digital assets and blockchain technology, reported preliminary assets under management of $2.41B at Feb. 28, 2022, up 3.7% from $2.32B at the end of January. Compared with Feb. 28, 2021, its AUM jumped 129%. Galaxy Digital Asset Management is...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy