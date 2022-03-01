Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza companies in the world. On July 13, 2004, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had an IPO that Forbes described as "unappetizing". Since then, it has delivered total returns in excess of the S&P 500 and investor darlings such as Alphabet. In 2009, Domino's reimagined its business model, after a wave of poor reviews and low customer satisfaction. In the seven years that followed, 2010 to 2017, the company's stock price went up 2000%. Since its IPO, the pizza restaurant chain has given investors total returns of 24.6% per year.

