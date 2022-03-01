ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
 3 days ago

Domino’s Pizza CEO Ritch Allison announced his retirement Tuesday, the same day the company announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. This item is available in full...

New York Post

Why Domino’s Pizza’s stock is plunging — and what it means for its CEO

Domino’s Pizza is shaking up its leadership after the company announced that it failed to meet its earnings goals — prompting the share price to drop some 8% on Tuesday. Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire effective May 1 and he will be replaced by COO Russell Weiner, the company announced on Tuesday.
TheStreet

Want Domino's Pizza Delivery? It May Cost You More

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza falls 3.5% on earnings miss

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) -3.5% Q4 EPS was $4.25, up 22.8% Y/Y, but it missed estimates by 4 cents. Revenues decreased 1.0% Y/Y to $1.34B primarily due to the inclusion of the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the 53rd week of 4Q20 contributing an estimated $88.4M. Advertising incentives of $6.5M and forex $2.5M also contributed to the decrease in revenues, partially offset by global same store sales growth and an increase in global store counts resulting in higher supply chain and global royalty revenues.
Seeking Alpha

Domino's Pizza's Asset Light Model Is Driving Exceptional Returns

Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza companies in the world. On July 13, 2004, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had an IPO that Forbes described as "unappetizing". Since then, it has delivered total returns in excess of the S&P 500 and investor darlings such as Alphabet. In 2009, Domino's reimagined its business model, after a wave of poor reviews and low customer satisfaction. In the seven years that followed, 2010 to 2017, the company's stock price went up 2000%. Since its IPO, the pizza restaurant chain has given investors total returns of 24.6% per year.
9&10 News

Domino’s Pizza: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.25. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza falls after Credit Suisse pulls bull rating

Domino's Pizza (DPZ -3.2%) is one of the biggest decliners of the consumer discretionary stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index following a Credit Suisse downgrade on the pizza chain operator to Neutral from Outperform. Analyst Lauren Silberman pointed to increased risk to DPZ numbers from labor challenges, changes to...
TheStreet

Domino's CEO Shockingly Retires, Leaving Company

Will the fast-food pizza chain's new direction continue its pandemic-era momentum?. In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1. A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison had been rumored to be an...
Detroit News

Domino's CEO to retire as company reports disappointing earnings

Ann Arbor — Domino's Pizza Inc. CEO Ritch Allison will retire at the end of next month, the company announced Tuesday, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Russell Weiner, the pizza chain's chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., will become the company's CEO May 1.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Domino’s Pizza Uses Higher Delivery Prices to Drive Order Pickup

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
FOXBusiness

Domino's CEO Ritch Allison to retire

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire in mid-July, the pizza chain announced on Tuesday. "Serving at Domino's for more than a decade, including the last four years as CEO, has been the privilege of a lifetime," Allison said in a statement. Russell Weiner, Domino’s current chief operating officer, will...
