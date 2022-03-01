Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

Domino’s Pizza is shaking up its leadership after the company announced that it failed to meet its earnings goals — prompting the share price to drop some 8% on Tuesday. Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire effective May 1 and he will be replaced by COO Russell Weiner, the company announced on Tuesday.
Domino's Pizza outgoing chief executive Ritch Allison told CNBC that the company is in good hands with its new leadership. "[Weiner has] really been the architect of much of the innovation you've seen across Domino's, from product, to advertisement, the image of our stores … I just couldn't be more comfortable handing the reins over," Allison said.
Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) -3.5% Q4 EPS was $4.25, up 22.8% Y/Y, but it missed estimates by 4 cents. Revenues decreased 1.0% Y/Y to $1.34B primarily due to the inclusion of the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the 53rd week of 4Q20 contributing an estimated $88.4M. Advertising incentives of $6.5M and forex $2.5M also contributed to the decrease in revenues, partially offset by global same store sales growth and an increase in global store counts resulting in higher supply chain and global royalty revenues.
Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza companies in the world. On July 13, 2004, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had an IPO that Forbes described as "unappetizing". Since then, it has delivered total returns in excess of the S&P 500 and investor darlings such as Alphabet. In 2009, Domino's reimagined its business model, after a wave of poor reviews and low customer satisfaction. In the seven years that followed, 2010 to 2017, the company's stock price went up 2000%. Since its IPO, the pizza restaurant chain has given investors total returns of 24.6% per year.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.25. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by...
Ann Arbor — Domino's Pizza Inc. CEO Ritch Allison will retire at the end of next month, the company announced Tuesday, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Russell Weiner, the pizza chain's chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., will become the company's CEO May 1.
