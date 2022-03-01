ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0028

By Urvi Shah
Cover picture for the articleIShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)...

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Raytheon, Block, Tesla, Foot Locker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Defense stocks — Defense stocks rose as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued on Monday and European countries pledged to spend more on defense. Northrop Grumman climbed 7.9%, while Raytheon Technologies gained 4.6%, and General Dynamics added 2.8%. Lockheed Martin, which was also upgraded to to outperform from peer perform by Wolfe Research, rose 6.6%.
Treasury ETFs fall to 52-week trading lows

Many fixed income exchange traded funds find themselves sitting at 52-week trading lows as bond yields continue to take off this year. The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is up 49 basis points in 2022 and 69 basis points over the past year. Moreover, the U.S. 2-Year Treasury yield is up 79 basis points in 2022 and 143 basis points over the past year.
GOVT - A Treasuries ETF With Intermediate Duration

GOVT is a treasuries ETF that tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index. The iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange traded fund offering an investor exposure to an index composed exclusively of U.S. Treasury bonds, namely the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index. The securities composing the index are fixed rate only and they exclude STRIPS, inflation-linked bonds, floating rate notes and any government agency debt. Eligible securities have a maturity ranging from one year to thirty years. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month end. The fund currently has a weighted average maturity of 8.26 years and a duration of 6.77 years. There are 120 securities composing GOVT with a current 30-day SEC yield of 1.66%. The fund is on the large size with a $16 billion AUM.
