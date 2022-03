A teacher who killed himself after battling a gambling addiction “was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit”, his parents said after a coroner ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.Liz and Charles Ritchie attacked gambling companies and the government following the conclusion of an inquest into their 24-year-old son Jack Ritchie’s death in Vietnam, in November 2017.Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said on Friday that Jack’s death is a “stark reminder of the terrible consequences that can flow from an addiction to gambling”.Jack was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit and then blame...

GAMBLING ・ 12 HOURS AGO