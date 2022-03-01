Runaway lithium prices? Tech should have a solution

Alpha Lithium seals a deal to potentially fully fund the Tolillar Salar Lithium project. In whispered tones I kept hearing the name Alpha Lithium (OTCPK:APHLF) from friends (and even strangers). The recurring question posed, "Why are you not covering them?" Great question. I ended up buying a little (and then more) as information rolled in. In this article, I will explain my reasoning and why this stock might be a nice expansion to your lithium EV portfolio. Before I get in deeper, realize that many lithium stocks exist. Generally, you have the leviathans prowling the deep (ALB, SQM) and (dare I say) the most aggressive Canada based lithium stock Lithium Americas (LAC). No North American lithium company can match the sheer aggression in the lithium market like LAC, but getting back on topic. The important thing to remember is while many fish exist in the lithium sea, we do not want just any fish. We want a basket of fish from large sharks to the baby piranhas and we want to avoid the bottom feeders (unless we are in them for simple speculation and trading).

