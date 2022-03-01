February crime report: Cold cases, sledgehammer death, school threats and more

The family of a 29-year-old Missouri woman is desperately searching for answers after she was found dead the day after going on a date with a white man. Asia Maynard was found dead earlier this week and a medical examiner determined that there was no foul play and that Maynard died from natural causes.
A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
Alec Baldwin has accused the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins of trying to get money out of him.The actor addressed the fatal accident on the Rust set when he appeared at the Boulder International Film Festival and insisted that he remained “hopeful when the facts come out we will not be held criminally responsible” for the shooting.Hutchins, 42, was killed in October 2021 when a prop gun that Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that struck her in the chest.Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hit during the incident on the New Mexico set but...
A boy has been given a life sentence for a "brutal" attack on a teenage girl which saw her stabbed 60 times. The girl was found in a field off Highsted Road, Sittingbourne, by a dog walker at 07:30 BST on 22 July. She was likely to have been laying...
A US man will face court in Sydney after authorities allegedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at Sydney International Airport during a security screening. The Australian Federal Police says officers were called after a security worker monitoring an x-ray machine saw what they suspected to be a firearm in the 47-year-old man's carry-on baggage on Sunday morning.
Police in Daytona Beach, Fla. are searching for a man who stabbed a married couple to death while they biked home over the weekend. The bodies of Terry Aultman, 48, and his wife Brenda Aultman, 55, were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning on the side of the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to a statement from DBPD.
The OC Health Care Agency reported 991 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, increasing the cumulative total since tracking began in the county to 538,594 as of Monday, Feb. 28. There were 5,797 new cases reported in the last two-week period as of Monday. There were 230 patients...
Police hunting a missing mother-of-two say they have had “tremendous support” from the public – but the woman’s family remain “greatly concerned” about her two weeks after she disappeared.Karen Stevenson was last seen in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Saturday February 19, with Police Scotland now making a fresh appeal for information.Inquiries have established the 42-year-old was walking in Seafar Road, near to McGregor Road, at about 3.15am that morning.Officers from Police Scotland were there early on Saturday to speak to passers-by and motorists to see if they had any information. Police spoke to almost 50 people in...
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A search and rescue operation is underway for a swimmer at a Cherokee County park. Woodstock police, fire and other agencies are looking for a 26-year-old woman who went for a swim at Rope Mill Park. Police have urged people to avoid the area until further...
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash - What started as a domestic violence call in Liberty Lake Monday night ended with a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy shooting a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home.
There have been plenty of crazy murder mysteries that have gone unsolved for months, years, or possibly even decades (case in point, the case of the “Black Dahlia”, which is famously the oldest unsolved crime in the US). However, not one of these even comes close to perhaps the oldest known murder mystery - almost 500,000 years old and having never been solved in full. In 2015, a fossilized skull was found deep within a Spanish cave that pointed to evidence of a homicide. Two fractures inflicted from the same weapon were discovered on the skull deep inside a mineshaft in the cave titled “Sima de Los Huesos” - appropriately translating to “Pit of the Bones”. On top of that, the skull doesn’t even belong to a modern human - the skull, belonging to a Neanderthal lineage, caused a deeper investigation of what they could figure out about quite possibly the world’s oldest fully unsolved murder.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 668 new cases and 25 new deaths on Monday, February 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,225,637 and the total number of deaths to 16,606. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
The death of a three-month-old baby has led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dog.Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported to the force by East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 11.13pm on Sunday.A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have been arrested in connection with incident and remain in custody.Police said the baby girl died following the incident at Ostler’s Plantation in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about...
*Thames Valley Police has released an update to say Megan had been found safe. The force thanked everyone who shared the appeal. An 18-year-old woman has been reported missing in Milton Keynes. Megan Turmaine was last seen at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Standing Way around 12.30pm today (March 7).
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A jury found a Hayward sports bar owner and former reality TV show star guilty after he was caught in a sting operation, helping to smuggle cocaine through Bay Area airports.
Prosecutors alleged that 42-year-old Lemack Bellot facilitated shipments of cocaine at San Francisco International Airport in May 2018 and November 2018.
In both instances, Bellot was dealing with an “confidential source” working for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), posing as an Atlanta dealer. Neither shipment actually contained any cocaine.
The DEA launched its investigation after learning Bellot was allegedly paying airport employees to allow the drugs past security.
According...
