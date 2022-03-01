February crime report: Cold cases, sledgehammer death, school threats and more

There have been plenty of crazy murder mysteries that have gone unsolved for months, years, or possibly even decades (case in point, the case of the “Black Dahlia”, which is famously the oldest unsolved crime in the US). However, not one of these even comes close to perhaps the oldest known murder mystery - almost 500,000 years old and having never been solved in full. In 2015, a fossilized skull was found deep within a Spanish cave that pointed to evidence of a homicide. Two fractures inflicted from the same weapon were discovered on the skull deep inside a mineshaft in the cave titled “Sima de Los Huesos” - appropriately translating to “Pit of the Bones”. On top of that, the skull doesn’t even belong to a modern human - the skull, belonging to a Neanderthal lineage, caused a deeper investigation of what they could figure out about quite possibly the world’s oldest fully unsolved murder.

