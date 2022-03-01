ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDN Collective Sees War and Sanctions as Pro-Corporate Assault on People and Planet, Calls for Centering Ukrainian Voices

In November, 2021, the Rapid City-based NDN Collective published “Demilitarization Is Decolonization,” a manifesto declaring the violence against people and planet wrought by the United States military-police industrial complex unacceptable and calling for the dissolution of American militarism. So what American response is acceptable in the face...

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
#Ndn#Us Military#Economy#American#The People Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#Haitan#Krystal Two Bulls
Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
