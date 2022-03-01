Rock festival returns to Green River

Green River Rocks! is returning April 1-3 after a two-year hiatus to welcome visitors interested in learning about the ancient archeology sites and dinosaur history in the area.

Formerly known as the Green River Rock & Mineral Festival, it will take place on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River.

It will feature expert-led natural history trips, kicking off with a lecture on cannibal dinosaurs by Dr. Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at Dinosaur Journey in Fruita, Colorado.

Regional experts including State Paleontologist Jim Kirkland will lead field trips to paleontological sites, rock art panels, and other ancient attractions.

All activities are free, with sign-ups beginning at the opening lecture.

Go here for more information about the festival, including featured speakers and vendor applications.